Kyrgyzstan, Armenia hold talks on economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held expanded-format talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on October 17, discussing prospects for further strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation, developing transport and logistics links, and opening new trade routes.

The sides also discussed cooperation in environmental protection and the preservation of mountain ecosystems.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov invited Nikol Pashinyan to participate in the Second Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25", scheduled to take place in Bishkek in October 2027.

In turn, Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that Sadyr Japarov’s first official visit to Armenia would open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

At the conclusion of the talks, Japarov expressed confidence that the agreements reached would give fresh impetus to Kyrgyz-Armenian cooperation and invited the Armenian prime minister to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Meanwhile, prior to this, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held one-on-one talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed current issues regarding Kyrgyz-Armenian cooperation, with a particular focus on external dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic ties, and the implementation of joint projects.

On October 16, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov took part in the Leaders' Summit held as part of the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in the city of Yerevan.