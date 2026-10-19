Kyrgyz investment income payments to non-residents reach around $190M

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Investment income payments by Kyrgyzstan to non-residents amounted to $189.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 116.8% year-on-year.

This was reported based on statistical data published by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the national bank, the figure increased from $87.5 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

In absolute terms, investment income payments increased by $102.2 million.

In 2025, investment income payments amounted to $217.6 million, compared with $356.6 million in 2024, $272.7 million in 2023 and $290.5 million in 2022.

During 2025, payments amounted to $87.5 million in the first quarter, $203.2 million in the second quarter and $249.2 million in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the indicator amounted to -$322.2 million.

Trend estimates that investment income payments by Kyrgyzstan to non-residents could remain at an elevated level during 2026, reflecting the continued movement of investment-related income flows and cross-border financial operations.

According to Trend’s calculations, if quarterly payments during the remainder of 2026 average around $180–220 million, the annual volume could reach approximately $730–850 million. This would reflect the higher level of investment-related flows observed at the beginning of the year.

The quarterly dynamics of investment income payments can vary significantly, particularly toward the end of the year. Further data will therefore provide a clearer picture of the annual volume and the development of Kyrgyzstan’s external investment income flows.