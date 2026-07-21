Tajikistan and Mongolia strengthen cooperation across key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Tajikistan and Mongolia discussed priority areas of cooperation in various fields.

According to the press service of the Tajik President, this was discussed was discussed on July 21 during one-on-one talks between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, followed by expanded negotiations involving the official delegations of both countries.

"During the talks, special attention was paid to priority areas of cooperation in energy, construction and infrastructure development, agriculture, including livestock farming, as well as the export of high-quality, environmentally friendly fruit and vegetable products to Mongolia," the statement said.

At the beginning of the talks, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and voiced confidence that "the results of the meetings and negotiations will give new impetus to the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between our countries."

The two sides welcomed the steady development of political dialogue between the two countries and underscored the importance of strengthening interparliamentary ties as an effective instrument for enhancing political trust.

To promote the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, the sides proposed establishing joint working groups on energy, construction and infrastructure development.

The processing industry, particularly the light and food industries, as well as mining and mineral processing, were identified as promising areas for bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the leaders emphasized the importance of ensuring the regular work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as an effective mechanism for coordinating the full spectrum of bilateral relations and attracting investment.

The sides also noted that humanitarian cooperation remains one of the key pillars of relations between Tajikistan and Mongolia. In this regard, they highlighted the importance of holding reciprocal Culture Days in both countries.

Another promising area of cooperation identified by the two sides is the further expansion of direct ties between higher education institutions, research and academic organizations, think tanks and other specialized institutions of both countries.

The leaders also noted significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism, youth policy and sports.

The Mongolian side was thanked for supporting Tajikistan's initiative to declare 2027–2036 the "Decade of Peace for Future Generations," as well as other international initiatives put forward by Tajikistan, particularly in the fields of water and climate.

In this context, the two sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation within the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries. The leaders also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.