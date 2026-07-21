BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Tajikistan, Mongolia sign package of bilateral cooperation agreements.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, Tajikistan and Mongolia signed a package of bilateral cooperation documents following high-level talks between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on July 21.

In the presence of the two heads of state, the sides signed 12 bilateral documents, including a Joint Statement on expanding and developing friendly relations and cooperation between Tajikistan and Mongolia.

Among the signed documents were an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports, an agreement on international road transport, and memorandums of understanding covering cooperation in plant quarantine and protection, education, technical and vocational training, youth policy and sports, geological research, mining safety, export promotion, and environmental protection.

The two countries also signed a roadmap for developing cooperation in agriculture and food security for 2026–2028, aimed at strengthening collaboration in the sector over the coming years.