Apple Pay becomes available in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Apple Pay has been officially launched in Tajikistan.

According to the Agency of Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the official launch ceremony took place on July 28 at IT Park Dushanbe at the initiative of the agency, in cooperation with the National Bank of Tajikistan.

"Apple Pay has officially launched in the Republic of Tajikistan," the agency said in a statement.

The event brought together representatives of Apple Inc., government agencies, the banking sector, international payment systems, and technology companies.

During the ceremony, the first official Apple Pay transaction in Tajikistan was completed. The transaction was carried out at the YOVAR supermarket chain, which became the first retail outlet in the country to accept Apple Pay.

At the initial stage, the service is available through Alif Bank and Humo Bank. Customers of the two banks can add their eligible payment cards to Apple Wallet and make secure contactless payments using iPhone, Apple Watch, and other compatible Apple devices.

According to the Agency, the launch of Apple Pay marks an important milestone in the implementation of the country's digitalization policy and creates favorable conditions for the development of cashless payments, digital financial services, and Tajikistan's further integration into the global digital ecosystem.