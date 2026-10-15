Tajikistan to host UN-backed peace conference in Dushanbe in May 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Tajikistan plans to hold a high-level international conference in Dushanbe in May 2027 dedicated to the International Decade for Strengthening Peace for Future Generations, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, the press service of the President of Tajikistan announced.

"Tajikistan has put forward an initiative to declare 2027-2036 the International Decade for Strengthening Peace for Future Generations, which was approved by the UN General Assembly. Together with the United Nations and other international partners, Tajikistan plans to hold a high-level international conference on this topic in Dushanbe in May 2027," the statement said.

Addressing the summit, Emomali Rahmon noted that Tajikistan’s initiative to declare 2027-2036 the International Decade for Strengthening Peace for Future Generations had been approved by the UN General Assembly.

According to Emomali Rahmon, implementing the decade’s objectives will contribute to the development of interstate dialogue, the promotion of a culture of peace, and conflict prevention.

The president expressed confidence that the international conference, organized jointly with the UN and other international partners, would help ensure a successful launch of the decade and further strengthen dialogue, solidarity, and partnership at the global level.

The 7th CICA Summit is taking place in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, bringing together heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.

The summit provides an opportunity to discuss dialogue and confidence-building among member states amid rising interstate tensions, escalating conflicts, and the emergence of new hotspots of tension, including in Asia.

One of the summit's key outcomes is the admission of Laos as a new CICA member. The summit is also expected to see the adoption of documents aimed at intensifying the organization's activities and strengthening cooperation in specific areas.