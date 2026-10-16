Tajikistan prioritizes climate adaptation and biodiversity conservation

Photo: The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Tajikistan considers climate change adaptation and the reduction of related risks an integral part of its long-term sustainable development policy.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Tajik President, citing President Emomali Rahmon’s address at the Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan, Armenia, on October 16.

According to Emomali Rahmon, Tajikistan has adopted 25 laws and several key strategic documents on biodiversity conservation, including the National Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Biodiversity through 2040.

He also noted that the country had joined 11 international environmental conventions, including the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

The president stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation to protect rare and endangered plant and animal species, as well as improving monitoring and population assessments.

Furthermore, he identified climate change, the degradation of natural habitats, and unsustainable land use among the main environmental challenges.

Emomali Rahmon also highlighted Tajikistan’s contribution to advancing the international water and climate agenda over the past 25 years.

According to him, high-level international conferences held within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process have become a platform for political dialogue, strengthening partnerships, and developing joint solutions.

The president said that the 2028 UN Water Conference would be held in Dushanbe to review progress under the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development,” 2018–2028, and determine the next steps for multilateral cooperation. Environmental issues, including biodiversity conservation, will be among the topics discussed.

In addition, Emomali Rahmon recalled Tajikistan’s initiatives to preserve glaciers. At the country’s initiative, the UN declared 2025 the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation and March 21 World Day for Glaciers. Another key initiative was the proclamation of the International Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences, 2025–2034, jointly proposed by Tajikistan and France.