Kyrgyzstan, Austria hold political consultations on trade, investment

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The latest Kyrgyz-Austrian political consultations were held in Bishkek on October 15, 2026, with the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Abakirov and Director General of a department at the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, Thomas Mühlmann.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the consultations focused on prospects for further developing Kyrgyz-Austrian relations, as well as current bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening political dialogue and expanding contacts at the highest and high levels.

The sides discussed ways to expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in hydropower, tourism, healthcare, education, transport, mining, and digitalization.

Furthermore, the consultations also covered the expansion of the legal framework for bilateral cooperation, collaboration in consular and migration affairs, the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, and professional training.

The parties exchanged views on current international and regional issues, including cooperation within the UN, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and other international organizations, the development of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union, regional security, and sanctions policy.

At the conclusion of the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the Kyrgyz-Austrian partnership, expanding practical cooperation, and implementing mutually beneficial initiatives in priority areas.