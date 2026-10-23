Tajikistan commissions 110 kV Yova substation in Sughd region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. A new 110 kV electrical substation, Yova, was commissioned in Bobojon Gafurov district of Tajikistan's Sughd region on October 23, 2026, the press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources reports.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda and Chairman of Sughd region Rajabboy Ahmadzoda.

The second substation, the 110/35/6 kV Yova, is located in the rural jamoat of the same name. It is intended to reduce the load on the Goziyon, Yuzhnaya and Abu Ali ibn Sino substations and to enhance the quality of power transmission and distribution.

Furthermore, electricity losses are expected to fall from 34% to 14% once the Yova substation is operational.

The facility is intended to enhance power supply reliability in Bobojon Gafurov district, cut electricity losses and reduce the risk of outages, particularly during the autumn-winter period.

During a meeting with residents and energy sector workers, it was noted that expanding production capacity, modernizing energy infrastructure and improving electricity supply to the population remain priority areas of the Tajik government's policy.

Tajikistan's power system is based mainly on hydropower, with the bulk of electricity generated by large plants including Nurek, Rogun and the Vakhsh River cascade. The grid operates at 500 kV, 220 kV and 110 kV, with 110 kV substations serving as key distribution links for regions and districts.

Sughd region, in northern Tajikistan, is one of the country's most industrialized areas and includes Bobojon Gafurov district, where the new Yova substation is located. The district's power supply has relied on a number of existing substations, including Goziyon, Yuzhnaya and Abu Ali ibn Sino, which the new facility is intended to relieve.