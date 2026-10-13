Turkmenistan to host MAMA Mother Nature art exhibition, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The MAMA “Mother Nature” International Art Exhibition, aimed at drawing attention to environmental protection and the relationship between humans and nature, will soon open in Turkmenistan, Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov said, at a reception in Baku marking the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to the diplomat, the exhibition will be organized in collaboration with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

“The cultural and humanitarian sphere is undoubtedly an integral part of Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations,” Elyasov noted.

He emphasized that the regular holding of Culture Days, exhibitions, festivals, and other cultural events contributes to the further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

The ambassador recalled that in October 2025, Turkmenistan Culture Days were held in Baku and Ganja, and from June 5 through 7, 2026, Azerbaijan Culture Days took place in Ashgabat and Arkadagh.

The international MAMA project, “Mother Nature,” was first presented in Baku in November 2024 as part of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). The exhibition was subsequently shown in several countries, including Italy, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, and Switzerland.