Turkmenistan, EU discuss expanding trade, transport, and energy ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Turkmenistan and the European Union have discussed expanding cooperation in trade, transport, energy and environmental protection.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Turkmen MFA following a meeting between Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of Turkmenistan-EU cooperation and its further development, taking into account their mutual interests and existing potential.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening political and diplomatic engagement, expanding contacts through existing bilateral and regional mechanisms, and developing trade and economic ties.

Meredov and Stiprais also discussed prospects for cooperation in transport, energy, environmental protection and professional training.

The parties emphasized the importance of consistently developing the partnership between Turkmenistan and the EU through constructive dialogue and mutual respect. They also confirmed their interest in maintaining regular contacts and further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union are currently governed by an Interim Agreement on Trade and Trade-related Matters, which entered into force in 2010. A broader Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), signed in 1998, has not yet been fully ratified by the European Parliament, making Turkmenistan the only Central Asian country without a fully implemented partnership agreement with the EU.

In recent years, cooperation has increasingly focused on transport connectivity, trade facilitation, energy, education, climate policy, and economic diversification. The EU's engagement with Turkmenistan is carried out within the framework of the 2019 EU Strategy for Central Asia and the Global Gateway initiative. The EU has allocated €18 million for bilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan under its 2021-2027 programme.

Transport and logistics have become one of the key areas of cooperation. Brussels views Turkmenistan as an important participant in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor connecting Central Asia and Europe. In March 2025, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela visited Ashgabat and reaffirmed EU support for the corridor's development as part of the Global Gateway strategy.