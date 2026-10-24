Turkmenistan approves participation in Poland’s Fast Textile 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Turkmenistan has approved a proposal for domestic textile companies to participate in the Fast Textile 2026 international exhibition in Zgierz, Poland, in November to expand the industry’s export potential.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the proposal was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Ataguliyev at an online government meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmenistan plans to showcase export-oriented products manufactured by enterprises under the Ministry of Textile Industry and companies affiliated with the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The exhibition will also provide an opportunity for bilateral talks aimed at establishing business partnerships and expanding cooperation with international counterparts.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan’s textile industry produces high-quality goods that are widely exported to foreign markets. He approved the proposal and instructed the deputy prime minister to take the necessary steps to organize the companies’ participation.

Fast Textile 2026 is an international B2B textile trade fair scheduled for 17–19 November 2026 at Ptak Expo (Ptak Wholesale Center) in Rzgów, near Łódź, Poland. Organized by Ptak S.A., the 12th autumn edition focuses on fabrics, knitwear, yarns, machinery, accessories, printing, embroidery and related technologies. It is expected to feature more than 600 exhibitors, over 14,500 trade visitors and approximately 20,000 m² of exhibition space, making it one of the largest textile sourcing events in Central and Eastern Europe.

Turkmenistan’s textile sector, managed by the Ministry of Textile Industry and private enterprises under the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, operates modern facilities that process domestic cotton into yarn, fabrics and finished goods. Up to 70% of production is exported, primarily cotton yarn (key counts such as Nm 27/1 and 34/1) to markets including Türkiye, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and others in Europe and Asia. Participation in Fast Textile supports efforts to expand these export channels and form new partnerships.