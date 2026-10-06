Uzbekistan, Russia regions sign deals to boost investment, industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan, Russia’s Dagestan Republic, Russia’s Omsk region and Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region signed a series of memorandums aimed at expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation during the third meeting of the Council of Regions of Uzbekistan and Russia in Fergana on Oct. 5.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a signing ceremony at the Fergana Expo Center, where Fergana Region Governor Khairullo Bozorov signed memorandums of cooperation and mutual understanding with Mikhail Kotyukov, governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, and Rizvan Gazimagomedov, acting deputy chairman of the government of Russia’s Dagestan Republic.

A separate memorandum was signed by Saidbakhr Saidmusaev, governor of Uzbekistan’s Sokh district, and Nikolai Drofa, minister of agriculture, food and processing industry of Russia’s Omsk region. The agreement focuses on cooperation in the agro-industrial sector and the implementation of joint investment projects.

Additional memorandums were signed between Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region and Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya and Namangan regions.

The agreements are intended to expand trade and investment ties, strengthen industrial and agro-industrial cooperation and support the implementation of new joint projects between regions of the two countries, according to the Uzbek side.

“The agreements create a framework for expanding practical cooperation between the regions, including in trade, investment, industry and agriculture,” the Uzbek side said.

The signing ceremony was held as part of efforts to strengthen direct ties between Uzbekistan’s regions and their Russian counterparts and develop new areas of economic cooperation.