Presidents Mirziyoyev, Berdimuhamedov establish Supreme Council of Partnership

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan signed a treaty establishing a Supreme Council of Strategic Partnership, creating a new institutional framework for strengthening political dialogue and expanding cooperation between the two countries, following a meeting between Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev congratulated Berdimuhamedov on the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence and praised the country’s chairmanship of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The presidents discussed further strengthening Uzbek-Turkmen strategic partnership, with particular attention to trade and economic cooperation.

The sides noted positive momentum in bilateral trade, with trade turnover continuing to grow since the beginning of the year. They also highlighted the operations of the Shavat-Dashoguz cross-border trade zone.

The presidents emphasized the importance of adopting a plan of measures to significantly increase bilateral trade and a cooperation program covering industry, energy, transport, agriculture and water management.

The proposed cooperation is also expected to involve regions of the two countries, with an emphasis on expanding direct economic and business ties.

The treaty establishing the Supreme Council of Strategic Partnership was signed following the meeting. According to the Uzbek presidential administration, the new body will provide an institutional basis for further political dialogue and practical cooperation in priority areas.

The meeting underscored the two countries’ focus on strengthening strategic partnership and expanding economic cooperation across multiple sectors.