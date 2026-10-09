Uzbekistan, EBRD discuss mining, geology cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed expanding cooperation in mining and geology, including regulatory development and technical assistance for investment projects, during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 8.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between F. Khamidova, first deputy minister of mining and geology of Uzbekistan, and EBRD experts Paul Moffatt, Eric Rasmussen and Matthew Starnes.

The discussions focused on cooperation in the mining and geological sectors, particularly the development of subordinate regulations and legal acts governing the industries.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on opportunities for EBRD technical assistance in preparing investment projects and attracting investors to Uzbekistan’s mining and geological sectors.

"The sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in mining and geology, including regulatory development and technical assistance for investment projects and investor attraction," the Uzbek Ministry of Mining and Geology said.

The meeting forms part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to develop its mining and geological industries, improve the regulatory framework and attract investment into projects involving the exploration and development of mineral resources.

The parties discussed potential areas for further engagement, with a focus on practical support for project preparation and investment mobilization.