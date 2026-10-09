Turkish Aksa Elektrik to invest $1B in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand grid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Türkiye’s Aksa Enerji plans to invest $1 billion in modernizing electricity distribution infrastructure in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region under a 30-year agreement, with plans to upgrade 1,000 transformers and replace worn-out power lines and supporting structures, according to information presented at a meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Samarkand regional government, following a meeting between Samarkand Regional Governor Adiz Boboyev and representatives of Aksa Enerji, which won an international tender to manage the region’s electricity distribution networks.

The agreement covers the full project cycle, including design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of low-voltage distribution networks.

The company has completed an audit of critical sections of the network and developed 440 projects as part of the modernization program. Plans also include replacing deteriorated power poles and electricity lines, while the procurement of mobile generators and specialized equipment is under consideration.

Preparations for the autumn-winter season were also discussed at the meeting. Boboyev called for work to be accelerated to ensure reliable electricity supplies during the winter and pledged regional authorities’ support in resolving outstanding issues.

The project is expected to help reduce power outages, lower electricity losses and cut carbon emissions, according to the regional administration.

The investment is part of efforts to modernize Samarkand’s distribution infrastructure and improve the reliability of electricity supplies to households and businesses.