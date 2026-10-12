Uzbekistan, Japan's JUSRF discuss new investment projects in key sectors

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Uzbekistan and the Japan-Uzbekistan Silk Road Foundation (JUSRF) discussed expanding investment cooperation and developing joint projects in healthcare, infrastructure and industry during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct.10.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and a delegation from the Japan-Uzbekistan Silk Road Foundation (JUSRF), led by Yoshitsugu Minagawa. Representatives of Sakura Global Holding, Sakura Seiki, JA Hokkaido Central Union and other Japanese organizations also attended the meeting.

"The parties discussed expanding trade and economic and investment ties, joint projects in infrastructure, healthcare, industry, education and tourism, and also attracting Japanese companies to their implementation," the ministry said in the statement.

The parties also focused on developing medical education, establishing a university clinic, involving Japanese businesses in a special economic zone project in Samarkand, localizing production, and expanding public-private partnerships.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation under a Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2024. They also agreed to strengthen direct business contacts and advance joint initiatives.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan’s efforts to attract Japanese investment and expertise to priority sectors, including healthcare, industrial production and infrastructure, while expanding opportunities for long-term business partnerships.