Uzbekistan, China deepen AI cooperation through WAICO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Uzbekistan and China discussed expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), data security and digital education during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 12 between Uzbek Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and China’s newly appointed Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yu Jun.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation within the World AI Cooperation Organization (WAICO), expanding Uzbekistan’s participation in the organization’s activities and advancing joint AI projects.

"The sides discussed ensuring Uzbekistan’s active participation in the organization, making effective use of the opportunities available to the country, and promoting mutually beneficial initiatives," the ministry said in the statement.

In addition, the officials discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation between Uzbek and Chinese technology companies, attract leading Chinese technology firms to Uzbekistan and position the country as a regional hub for digital innovation and technological partnerships.

Particular attention was given to cooperation with leading Chinese universities and improving IT-related curricula and textbooks at Uzbek higher education institutions. The discussions also covered institutional arrangements for Uzbekistan’s participation in WAICO and ways to make more effective use of the opportunities offered by the organization.

Closer cooperation with Chinese technology companies and universities could help Uzbekistan strengthen its AI capabilities, develop specialized skills and improve access to advanced technologies. Joint initiatives in digital infrastructure and data security could also support the country’s digital transformation and create opportunities for local IT companies to expand into international markets.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen international technology partnerships and develop its position in the regional digital economy through cooperation in AI, education and innovation.