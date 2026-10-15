Uzbekhydroenergo, China Energy Group discuss hydropower projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Uzbekistan’s state-owned hydropower company Uzbekhydroenergo and China Energy International Group have discussed expanding strategic cooperation, attracting investment, and advancing major hydropower projects in Uzbekistan at a meeting in Tashkent on October 14.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekhydroenergo, following a meeting between Chairman of the Board Islam Abdurakhmonov and the chairman of the board of directors of China Energy International Group, Lyu Zexiang.

The meeting focused on the implementation of measures set out in Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s Resolution No. PQ-163 of May 1, 2026, which aims to accelerate the development of the hydropower sector.

The parties discussed ways to accelerate the development of Uzbekistan’s hydropower industry and advance large-scale projects aimed at expanding the country’s hydropower capacity.

Particular attention was given to attracting investment, introducing modern technologies, improving the efficiency of existing generating facilities, and jointly implementing promising projects.

Moreover, the sides considered establishing personnel exchange programs with design institutes operating under Uzbekhydroenergo to facilitate the transfer of expertise and strengthen technical capabilities.

The meeting further addressed the development of long-term strategic cooperation, the application of international best practices and the adoption of modern engineering solutions to support the sustainable development of Uzbekistan’s hydropower sector.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen practical partnerships and develop and implement new joint projects.