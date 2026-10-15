Uzbekistan's Fergana region agrees U.S. cooperation on IT, oil processing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region has reached agreements with U.S. companies to expand cooperation in information technology (IT), outsourcing services, and oil product processing, with plans to launch new projects at the Fergana Digital Hub during a meeting in Uzbekistan on October 15.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration.

In particular, Fergana agreed to cooperate with Pennsylvania-based Benevia Software Solutions, Paragon Software, ABC Software, Integro Software, Good’s Technology, eMyPeople, Agriteer, Premier, Candle School Software and Rosewood Marketing to support local IT initiatives and launch new projects at the Fergana Digital Hub.

The cooperation is expected to create additional opportunities for developing the region’s IT sector, expanding outsourcing services and strengthening ties between local businesses and U.S. technology companies.

Another key area of cooperation is improving the professional skills of local specialists and helping them access employment opportunities in the U.S. labor market.

The planned initiatives are aimed at strengthening Fergana’s technology ecosystem, supporting the development of digital services and expanding international business partnerships.

In addition, the parties discussed establishing cooperation in oil product processing, opening another potential avenue for industrial collaboration between Fergana and U.S. companies.

Further details on investment amounts, project timelines, and the expected number of jobs were not provided in the announcement.