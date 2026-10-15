President Mirziyoyev proposes Asian trust framework to prevent conflicts

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called for the peaceful resolution of conflicts across Asia and proposed developing a concept to establish a comprehensive trust-building framework across the continent. He made the proposals at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku on Thursday.

Speaking at the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Mirziyoyev said the international community was facing profound changes and emerging threats that required closer cooperation and joint solutions.

“Armed conflicts in various parts of Asia are of particular concern. Their consequences extend far beyond the areas of confrontation, affecting the security of entire regions, damaging the global economy and impacting the lives of millions of people,” he said.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that all conflicts and disputes must be resolved exclusively through peaceful, political and diplomatic means, based on international law and respect for the interests of all parties. He also stressed the importance of preventing further escalation.

The Uzbek president expressed concern over tensions in the Middle East and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for the swift restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“When dialogue weakens, the risk of making wrong decisions increases. Therefore, we must do everything possible to prevent political disagreements from escalating into armed confrontation,” Mirziyoyev said.

He said CICA had a special role to play in strengthening regional trust and confidence, adding that its primary objective should be to establish a comprehensive trust-building framework in Asia.

According to Mirziyoyev, such a framework should be based on predictable actions, the fulfillment of commitments and mechanisms for preventing conflicts and finding mutually acceptable solutions.

In this regard, Uzbekistan proposed developing a Concept for Establishing a Trust-Building Framework in Asia. The document would outline CICA’s key development priorities and introduce practical measures to improve connectivity and expand cooperation among member states.

Mirziyoyev highlighted the importance of joint transport and energy projects, trade development, digital connectivity, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

He concluded that trust between countries should serve as a lasting foundation for international relations, regardless of the prevailing political situation.