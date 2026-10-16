Uzbekistan advances green power export plans with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Photo: the telegram channel of the Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan is advancing plans with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to export green electricity to Europe via the Caspian Sea, as the country steps up energy infrastructure investment after allocating more than $2 billion to electricity grid modernization over the past five years, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with investors in the fuel and energy sector in Tashkent on October 16.

This was reported on the official channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov.

By 2030, Uzbekistan plans to build 5,000 kilometers of power lines and 16 major substations and expand energy storage capacity to 4.5 gigawatts.

The next phase of the country’s energy development will focus on upgrading power grids and expanding energy storage systems.

Most of the planned projects will be implemented in Karakalpakstan and the Bukhara, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Namangan, Kashkadarya and Tashkent regions.

Going forward, priority will be given to integrated projects combining electricity generation, energy storage and grid infrastructure. Uzbekistan also plans to work with investors to develop pumped-storage hydropower plants to provide long-term energy storage.

Uzbekistan is also seeking to expand its role in international energy markets. A project to supply green electricity to Europe via the Caspian Sea, involving Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, is moving into the practical implementation stage. Afghanistan and South Asian markets have also been identified as promising destinations for energy exports.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that Uzbekistan is entering international energy cooperation by leveraging its own capabilities, including natural resources, industrial enterprises, engineers, and skilled young people.

He noted that combining these resources with investment and advanced technologies could help generate greater economic value.

The economic concept behind the “O‘z” idea, he said, is to develop the country’s domestic potential, cooperate with the world on equal terms and take responsibility for a shared future.

Energy projects are expected to generate significant demand for locally manufactured products, including copper products, cables, transformers, metal structures and construction materials.

Mirziyoyev stressed that domestic companies should be able to compete on quality, price, and compliance with international standards.