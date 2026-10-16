Uzbekistan plans to boost local content in energy projects fourfold

Photo: the telegram channel of the Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan aims to increase the value of locally produced goods and services used in energy investment projects by three to four times from the $740 million recorded in 2025, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with investors in the fuel and energy sector in Tashkent on October 16.

This was reported on the official channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov.

China Energy used locally produced goods and materials for nearly 40% of the construction costs of eight energy storage stations, with their total value approaching $200 million.

Last year, the value of locally supplied goods and services across all energy investment projects in Uzbekistan reached $740 million.

Mirziyoyev said this figure could increase three to four times. The Industrial Cooperation Agency and local industry associations will work with manufacturers to identify investors’ requirements for product quality and volumes and help domestic companies meet those needs.

Uzbekistan currently imports large quantities of high-voltage equipment, control modules for energy storage systems and wind turbine components. To localize their production, 12 potential projects worth a combined $850 million have been prepared.

A special industrial zone offering tax and customs incentives will also be established in Forish district of the Jizzakh region, where Uzbekistan is building a nuclear power plant. The zone will focus on manufacturing new products required for the plant.

Mirziyoyev invited investors to participate in these localization projects.