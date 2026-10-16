Uzbekistan to establish energy investors council led by Saida Mirziyoyeva

Photo: the telegram channel of the Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan will establish an Investors Council for the fuel and energy sector, headed by Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of the Presidential Administration, to address investors’ challenges and accelerate energy projects from land allocation to commissioning, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with investors in the fuel and energy sector in Tashkent on October 16.

This was reported on the official channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov.

Energy projects require substantial investment and complex infrastructure, and even a single delay in land allocation, grid connection, or obtaining technical specifications can affect an entire project.

Companies including ACWA Power, Vision Invest, DataVolt, Voltalia and EDF proposed addressing these challenges through regular dialogue with government authorities.

Taking these proposals into account, Mirziyoyev announced the decision to establish the Investors Council for the fuel and energy sector. The council will work to resolve issues faced by investors at every stage of project implementation, from land allocation to the commissioning of facilities.

“We do not view energy as merely another sector of the economy. It is a solid foundation for our future and prosperity. We need not just capital investment, but mutual trust and genuine partnership built on a shared commitment. That is the central message of our meeting today,” Mirziyoyev said.

He added that every new project should lay the groundwork for meaningful change in local communities, giving people a stronger foundation for improving their lives, developing their businesses and advancing their regions.

“That is why there is one fundamental principle guiding our cooperation: the more your investment contributes to our country's development, the more the progress of our nation will open up opportunities for your own success.

“True partnership means mutual trust, shared responsibility and mutual benefit,” the president said.

Mirziyoyev expressed his readiness to hear investors’ proposals, help resolve their concerns and support new initiatives. He subsequently held direct discussions with investors to address their issues and explore opportunities for further cooperation.