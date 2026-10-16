Uzbekistan’s TMK, French Societe Generale sign pre-export financing deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan’s Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and French bank Societe Generale have signed a term sheet outlining the key conditions for a pre-export financing agreement, marking a step toward finalizing a credit deal, during a meeting in Tashkent on October 16.

This was reflected in the statement by TMK.

The document was signed following a meeting at TMK’s headquarters, where the parties discussed finalizing the financing agreement and accelerating the process of reaching a definitive arrangement.

In addition, the talks covered TMK’s plans to access international capital markets, diversify its funding sources and expand its investment portfolio. Societe Generale expressed its readiness to provide practical support in these areas.

Founded in 1864, Societe Generale is an international banking group operating in 58 countries and serving around 27 million clients. Its business includes corporate and investment banking, providing financing and advisory services to companies and institutional clients worldwide.

The signed term sheet establishes the principal conditions for the proposed pre-export financing agreement and provides a basis for further negotiations before the final credit agreement is concluded.

The cooperation is expected to strengthen TMK’s ties with international financial institutions, broaden its access to external financing and support the expansion of its export potential.