Uzbekistan signs five MoUs in Malaysia on semiconductor training

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Uzbekistan and Malaysia have signed memorandums of understanding to develop semiconductor industry skills, expand technology research and strengthen cooperation between universities and industry, during a meeting on October 16 in Malaysia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The first phase of the visit took place in Kuala Lumpur, where the delegation visited Malaysia’s IC Design Park complex and MIMOS Berhad, a key technology research partner in the semiconductor sector.

The delegation toured MIMOS Berhad’s laboratories and examined its technological infrastructure for semiconductor wafer production, microelectronic device prototyping, integrated circuit testing and reliability assessment.

The Uzbek officials also attended the Selangor AI & Semiconductor Summit 2026, where they held meetings with organizations operating in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors to discuss potential areas for cooperation.

As part of the visit, ToshTech Technical University signed MoUs with Malaysia’s ASEM Academy and Great ASIC. Uzbekistan’s Cyber University also signed agreements with Asia e University (AeU), Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) and AlphaSwift.

The agreements are intended to support the training of qualified semiconductor specialists, advance research and practical projects, facilitate the exchange of expertise in advanced technologies and strengthen links between higher education institutions and industry.

The second phase of the Uzbek delegation’s visit is underway in Penang, another key stop in efforts to expand cooperation with Malaysia’s technology sector.