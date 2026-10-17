Uzbekistan escrow transactions rise 3.8% to 34,659 in September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Uzbekistan processed 34,659 real estate and vehicle transactions through escrow accounts in September 2026, up 3.8% from August, according to the country’s Central Bank.

Real estate transactions accounted for 16,711 of the total, an increase of 1,126, or 7.2%, from the previous month. Vehicle sales accounted for the remaining 17,948 transactions.

Real estate transactions drove most of the monthly increase, while vehicle sales remained the larger segment by transaction count.

Tashkent recorded the highest number of transactions among Uzbekistan’s regions, at 10,711, followed by Fergana region with 3,363, Samarkand region with 3,131 and Namangan region with 2,404. The capital accounted for 30.9% of all completed transactions, while the other regions contributed 69.1%.

As of September 30, another 4,354 transactions were still being finalized, according to the Central Bank.

In August, Uzbekistan recorded 33,392 transactions through escrow accounts, including 15,585 real estate deals and 17,807 vehicle sales. September’s total was 1,267 higher, with real estate transactions accounting for approximately 88.9% of the net monthly increase.

Uzbekistan introduced a new procedure requiring noncash settlements for covered real estate and vehicle transactions from April 1, 2026. Under the procedure, banks provide electronic payment information that notaries use to verify settlements before finalizing contracts. Escrow accounts can be used to hold funds until the transaction is completed.

According to Trend’s calculations, real estate accounted for 48.2% of September’s completed transactions, while vehicle sales made up 51.8%. The four leading areas — Tashkent, Fergana, Samarkand and Namangan — together accounted for 56.6% of the national total. The 4,354 transactions still being finalized at the end of September were equivalent to 12.6% of the number completed during the month.