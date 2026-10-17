Mirziyoyev, ACWA Power chief discuss speeding up energy projects

Photo: the press service of the Uzbek president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia discussed accelerating the implementation of joint projects in energy and other sectors during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and an ACWA Power delegation led by Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan on October 16 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek president’s press service.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inaugural session of Uzbekistan’s Investors Council for the fuel and energy sector.

Abunayyan, who also co-chairs the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council, discussed with Mirziyoyev expanding practical cooperation and expediting priority joint projects.

Saudi companies are showing growing interest in Uzbekistan’s market, with investments spanning renewable energy, infrastructure, high technology, healthcare and other sectors.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation by ensuring the timely and high-quality implementation of previously reached agreements.

Following the meeting, Saudi investors expressed appreciation for the favorable conditions Uzbekistan has created for investment.

ACWA Power is a Saudi-listed energy and water company that develops, invests in and operates power generation and water desalination facilities, as well as green hydrogen projects. In Uzbekistan, its portfolio includes renewable energy developments and conventional power generation projects.