Uzbekistan, UAE firms agree to expand energy and infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to accelerate and expand joint projects in renewable energy, infrastructure, industrial cooperation, tourism and services, following a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and executives from UAE-based energy companies Masdar and AMEA Power on October 16 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting on the sidelines of the first session of Uzbekistan’s Investors Council for the fuel and energy sector. The UAE delegation included Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi and AMEA Power Chairman Hussain Al Nowais.

The parties noted the development of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the UAE, with bilateral trade increasing by 40% since the beginning of 2026. Additionally, they discussed ways to expand investment cooperation and speed up the implementation of major projects.

Masdar, based in Abu Dhabi, is a renewable energy company established in 2006. It develops and invests in clean energy projects, including solar and wind power, and is expanding its activities in green hydrogen.

AMEA Power, headquartered in Dubai, develops, finances and operates renewable energy projects, including solar and wind farms and battery energy storage systems. The company has a project pipeline spanning multiple countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Both companies are involved in Uzbekistan’s energy development. AMEA Power, for example, is developing a 150-megawatt battery energy storage system in Tashkent and has projects planned in other regions of the country.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to accelerate existing projects and expand cooperation across the identified sectors.