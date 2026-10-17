Uzbekistan, Chinese firms advance energy and infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Uzbekistan is advancing cooperation with Chinese companies CAMCE, China Energy and Sinoma Energy on renewable power generation, energy storage, waste processing and water supply, as President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with their executives during the first session of the Investors Council for the fuel and energy sector on October 16 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The discussions focused on promoting joint projects and expanding investment cooperation in priority areas of Uzbekistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

Additionally, Mirziyoyev supported proposals from the Chinese companies to establish a logistics hub in the Andijan region, develop agrivoltaics projects that combine agricultural production with solar power generation, and pursue projects in the oil and gas sector.

CAMCE, or China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd., is an international engineering and construction company affiliated with China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH). Its activities include engineering, procurement and construction projects, investment and equipment exports across sectors such as energy, agriculture, water engineering and industrial infrastructure. The company is also involved in Uzbekistan’s Andijan waste-to-energy project.

China Energy Engineering Group, also known as Energy China, is a major Chinese engineering and infrastructure group that provides services across the energy and power industries. Its expertise includes renewable energy, energy storage, electricity transmission, hydropower and large-scale infrastructure development. The company operates internationally across more than 140 countries and regions.

Sinoma Energy Conservation is involved in clean energy investment and project development, including waste heat recovery, biomass, geothermal power and other energy technologies. Its international portfolio includes projects across Asia and Africa.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan’s efforts to attract foreign investment and expand cooperation with international companies in energy generation, infrastructure development and resource efficiency.