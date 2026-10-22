Uzbekistan promotes local raw materials processing with Austrian company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Tashkent region Governor Zoir Mirzaev met with Josef Lasselsberger, CEO of Austria-based building materials manufacturer Lasselsberger Group, on October 22 in Tashkent, to discuss investment opportunities and the development of new production facilities in Uzbekistan’s construction materials industry.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional administration.

According to the regional administration, the talks focused on strengthening economic ties, attracting investment into the construction materials sector and establishing modern manufacturing capacity in the region.

The sides discussed opportunities to launch new production projects by leveraging Lasselsberger Group’s international experience and advanced technologies, as well as improving the efficient use of locally available raw materials.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on promising areas of cooperation and potential mutually beneficial investment projects.

Founded in Austria in 1957, Lasselsberger Group is a family-owned international manufacturer of raw materials, building materials and ceramic tiles, with operations concentrated primarily in Central and Eastern Europe and parts of Asia. Its product portfolio includes minerals, concrete, plaster, mortars, adhesives and ceramic tiles. The company is headquartered in Pöchlarn, Austria, and has expanded into Central Asia as part of its international growth strategy.

The company is already implementing investment projects in Uzbekistan to produce and process construction materials. These include projects in the Samarkand region to produce dry construction mixes and microcalcite, as well as marble processing in the Kashkadarya region. Other projects under consideration have included high-purity aluminum, metakaolin, porcelain stoneware, paints and varnishes, and fiber cement.