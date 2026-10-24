Saudi DataVolt advances $200M green data center project in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Saudi Arabia-based DataVolt is finalizing the first phase of its $200 million green data center project in Uzbekistan, with an initial capacity of 12 megawatts and plans to expand to 500 MW, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov said on Saturday.

In a social media post, Shermatov said the facility is designed with advanced power systems and liquid-cooling technology to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Completion of the first phase is planned by the end of 2026.

Executives from DataVolt and Vision Invest Group recently visited the site to assess construction progress, according to the minister.

Shermatov said Uzbekistan is ready to provide green-powered data center services to companies seeking computing capacity without investing in their own infrastructure.

Additionally, he highlighted incentives for investors planning to invest more than $100 million in data centers, including a tax-free regime and affordable electricity in Karakalpakstan.

Uzbekistan is ready to support foreign direct investment projects in the sector, he added, directing potential investors to the government’s investment promotion platform.

Saudi Arabia-based DataVolt is a developer, investor and operator of data centers and digital infrastructure, with a focus on energy-efficient facilities designed to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other data-intensive services. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vision Invest, a Saudi investment and development holding company specializing in infrastructure projects.