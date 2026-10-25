Uzbekneftegaz produces $3.47B in industrial goods in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Uzbekistan’s state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz produced industrial goods worth 41.8 trillion soums (about $3.47 billion) in January–September 2026, exceeding its production plan by 3.5%, while its industrial output growth index reached 105.9%.

This was reported by Uzbekneftegaz.

According to Trend’s calculations, the company’s industrial output increased by approximately 5.9% year over year, implying production value of around 39.5 trillion soums (around $3.28 billion) in the first nine months of 2025.

During the reporting period, Uzbekneftegaz produced 773,500 tons of gasoline, 759,700 tons of diesel fuel and 210,600 tons of aviation kerosene, helping supply the domestic market and strategic sectors.

The company also produced 452,700 tons of liquefied petroleum gas, 135,100 tons of sulfur and 101,300 tons of polyethylene.

The production figures come as President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasizes the importance of processing natural gas into higher-value products rather than using it solely for electricity generation.

Speaking during an open dialogue, Mirziyoyev highlighted the need to deepen gas processing and create greater added value. The synthetic liquid fuel complex in the Kashkadarya region produces up to 1.5 million tons of fuel and other products annually.

Uzbekistan also plans to implement a methanol-to-olefins (MTO) project in the Bukhara region to produce polyethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Modernization of the Bukhara and Fergana oil refineries is also planned.

Mirziyoyev said the country welcomes investor proposals for economically viable projects that use new technologies and meet environmental requirements. Uzbekneftegaz’s development strategy similarly prioritizes extending the value chain and expanding the production of higher-value goods.