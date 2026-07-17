Iran attacks US-run airbase in Bahrain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. In response to the U.S. strikes, Iran has attacked the Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain, which is used by the U.S. military, using Arash drones.

The statement was issued by the Iranian army.

According to the statement, the targets of the operation were areas where combat helicopters and P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft are stationed.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said that the country's air defense units are currently repelling an attack involving Iranian missiles and drones.