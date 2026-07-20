Iran's IRGC claims three-phase strikes on U.S. military positions across region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Three-stage military strikes were carried out against U.S. Armed Forces positions in the region.

This was stated in a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy carried out three phases of powerful strikes against U.S. military positions in the region,” the statement said.

The IRGC reported that during the first phase, strikes were carried out against storage and maintenance facilities for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the U.S. Armed Forces at Al-Sakhir Airport in Bahrain. According to the statement, the facilities were destroyed.

According to the IRGC, during the second phase, strikes were carried out against the ship preparation depots of Task Force 58 at Salman Port in Bahrain, causing serious damage to the ships.

“In the third phase, strikes were carried out against logistics and supply depots for U.S. Armed Forces Naval Special Warfare units at the Arifjan base in Kuwait. The facilities were destroyed,” the statement said.

The IRGC also stated that if the U.S. Armed Forces continue their attacks, Iran will continue to launch retaliatory strikes using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Meanwhile, a new round of tensions in relations between the U.S. and Iran began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. Armed Forces carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, stating that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. targets located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on July 20 that it had completed its ninth consecutive nighttime strike against Iran.