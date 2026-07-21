Iran's IRGC reports strike on U.S. company's data center in Bahrain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The infrastructure of the data center of the U.S. Amazon company in Bahrain was hit.

This was reported by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"In response to the U.S military's military airstrikes on the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant, a non-military facility under construction in Iran, the infrastructure of the data center of the Amazon company in Bahrain was hit and destroyed," the report said.

The IRGC said the attacks were carried out with several cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, a new round of tensions in relations between the U.S. and Iran began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. Armed Forces carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, stating that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. targets located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.