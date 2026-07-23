Iran's IRGC announces new wave of strikes on U.S. military positions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military bases in the region.

This was announced by the press service of the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“During the attacks on U.S. military bases in the region, the Tad radar system, the Patriot system, and the C-Ram radar system were hit and destroyed,” the IRGC statement said.

The IRGC noted that a U.S. supply depot and a hangar where helicopters were stored were also hit.

Moreover, the IRGC added that Iran is targeting U.S. military positions to protect its interests and security.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on July 20 that it had completed its ninth consecutive nighttime strike against Iran.