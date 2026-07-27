Iranian Army warns of stronger response to any potential attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Iranian Army has warned that any potential attacks will be met with a stronger response.

According to a statement issued by the Iranian Army, the country’s armed forces will continue to protect Iran’s territorial integrity and independence.

"The Iranian Army will not hesitate for a moment in fulfilling its mission to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and independence and will respond more decisively to any attacks," the statement said.

The army emphasized that, along with other branches of Iran’s armed forces, it remains fully prepared to counter any threats and potential plans targeting the country.

The statement added that Iran’s armed forces are capable of responding to any possible actions and are prepared to confront threats across the country while defending its territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.