BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Iran isn't currently holding any discussions with the US.

This was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei at a press conference in Tehran today.

"There are reports in a number of media outlets about talks between Iran and the U.S.. Iran isn't currently holding any talks with the U.S," he said.

Baghaei noted that Iran is currently holding talks, and different analyses can be put forward from those talks. Iran is currently holding talks with Oman to establish necessary measures regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

"The talks between Iran and Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz have nothing to do with the U.S. As two coastal countries, negotiations are ongoing between Iran and Oman on managing the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz," he also said.

Baghai added that the Strait of Hormuz was open until February 28. The current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is the result of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is closed due to U.S. attacks.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.