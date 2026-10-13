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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 13

Iran News 13 October 2026 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 13
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 13.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 8 currencies fell compared to October 12.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,800,169 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,008,502 rials. On October 12, the euro was priced at 2,011,849 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 13

Rial on October 12

1 US dollar

USD

1,800,169

1,794,784

1 British pound

GBP

2,377,092

2,375,998

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,156,549

2,162,775

1 Swedish króna

SEK

179,149

179,499

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

187,914

187,680

1 Danish krone

DKK

268,677

268,981

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,819

18,543

1 UAE Dirham

AED

490,175

488,709

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,778,377

5,774,297

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

649,934

648,180

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,134,195

1,132,728

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

229,389

228,688

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,677,801

4,662,193

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,260,614

1,258,102

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,005,559

1,006,886

1 South African rand

ZAR

108,765

108,510

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,493

36,422

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,452

21,139

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

494,552

493,073

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

119,154

118,846

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,755

14,709

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,252,595

1,253,477

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

480,045

478,609

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,787,684

4,773,362

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,405,286

1,405,765

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,461,992

1,458,545

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

54,404

54,255

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

857

855

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,175,660

1,158,395

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

280,257

279,302

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

268,996

268,147

100 Thai baht

THB

5,352,971

5,352,768

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

440,630

439,320

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,349,052

1,338,935

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,539,025

2,531,430

1 euro

EUR

2,008,502

2,011,849

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

398,982

395,746

1 Georgian lari

GEL

694,510

691,627

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

100,297

100,339

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,695

27,656

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

595,787

590,351

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,058,923

1,054,969

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,866,493

2,857,763

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

194,913

194,327

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

512,980

512,579

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,058

2,052

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,008,502 rials and $1 costs 1,800,169 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,62-2,65 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,92-2,95 million rials.

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