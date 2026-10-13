Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 13.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 8 currencies fell compared to October 12.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,800,169 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,008,502 rials. On October 12, the euro was priced at 2,011,849 rials.

Currency Rial on October 13 Rial on October 12 1 US dollar USD 1,800,169 1,794,784 1 British pound GBP 2,377,092 2,375,998 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,156,549 2,162,775 1 Swedish króna SEK 179,149 179,499 1 Norwegian krone NOK 187,914 187,680 1 Danish krone DKK 268,677 268,981 1 Indian rupee INR 18,819 18,543 1 UAE Dirham AED 490,175 488,709 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,778,377 5,774,297 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 649,934 648,180 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,134,195 1,132,728 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 229,389 228,688 1 Omani rial OMR 4,677,801 4,662,193 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,260,614 1,258,102 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,005,559 1,006,886 1 South African rand ZAR 108,765 108,510 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,493 36,422 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,452 21,139 1 Qatari riyal QAR 494,552 493,073 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 119,154 118,846 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,755 14,709 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,252,595 1,253,477 1 Saudi riyal SAR 480,045 478,609 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,787,684 4,773,362 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,405,286 1,405,765 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,461,992 1,458,545 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 54,404 54,255 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 857 855 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,175,660 1,158,395 1 Libyan dinar LYD 280,257 279,302 1 Chinese yuan CNY 268,996 268,147 100 Thai baht THB 5,352,971 5,352,768 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 440,630 439,320 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,349,052 1,338,935 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,539,025 2,531,430 1 euro EUR 2,008,502 2,011,849 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 398,982 395,746 1 Georgian lari GEL 694,510 691,627 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 100,297 100,339 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,695 27,656 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 595,787 590,351 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,058,923 1,054,969 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,866,493 2,857,763 1 Tajik somoni TJS 194,913 194,327 1 Turkmen manat TMT 512,980 512,579 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,058 2,052

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,008,502 rials and $1 costs 1,800,169 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,62-2,65 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,92-2,95 million rials.