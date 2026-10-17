Iran, Türkiye discuss Gulf and Strait of Hormuz issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Issues concerning the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have been discussed between Iran and Türkiye.

This was stated in a statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, held on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, Iraq, on October 17.

During the meeting, the Iranian minister briefed his Turkish counterpart on current developments.

The parties noted the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination among Muslim countries and exchanged views on utilizing the capabilities of the OIC to combat issues such as Islamophobia.

They also held discussions regarding bilateral relations and regional developments, including the Palestinian issue.

The next escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, U.S. forces launched a series of strikes on Iranian territory, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. targets located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. As a result of the conflict, maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz came to a standstill.