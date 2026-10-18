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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 18

Iran News 18 October 2026 09:44 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 18
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 18.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 17.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,821,868 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,047,561 rials. On October 17, the euro was priced at 2,040,197 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 18

Rial on October 17

1 US dollar

USD

1,821,868

1,816,419

1 British pound

GBP

2,428,339

2,421,251

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,209,800

2,203,412

1 Swedish króna

SEK

183,754

183,128

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

193,236

192,261

1 Danish krone

DKK

273,924

272,934

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,178

19,134

1 UAE Dirham

AED

496,084

494,600

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,861,392

5,843,444

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

658,016

656,134

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,152,881

1,149,609

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

232,120

231,455

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,744,706

4,721,865

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,288,229

1,282,960

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,029,676

1,026,755

1 South African rand

ZAR

110,550

110,248

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,830

36,680

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,788

21,723

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

500,513

499,016

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

120,462

119,855

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,931

14,889

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,265,819

1,262,523

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

485,831

484,378

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,845,394

4,830,902

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,475,653

1,419,169

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,475,653

1,476,274

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

55,007

54,855

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

868

865

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,198,086

1,195,334

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

283,695

282,842

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

272,470

271,548

100 Thai baht

THB

5,438,102

5,432,217

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

446,244

444,616

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,365,188

1,361,407

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,569,630

2,561,945

1 euro

EUR

2,047,561

2,040,197

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

402,703

401,343

1 Georgian lari

GEL

702,185

699,581

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

100,921

100,504

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

28,014

27,959

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

604,990

603,181

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,071,016

1,068,476

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,892,430

2,881,407

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

197,602

196,946

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

526,371

519,342

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,075

2,067

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,047,561 rials and $1 costs 1,821,868 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,63-2,66 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,96-2,99 million rials.

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