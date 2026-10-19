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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 19

Iran News 19 October 2026 09:15 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 19
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 19.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 18.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,827,334 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,053,195 rials. On October 18, the euro was priced at 2,047,561 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 19

Rial on October 18

1 US dollar

USD

1,827,334

1,821,868

1 British pound

GBP

2,434,343

2,428,339

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,213,673

2,209,800

1 Swedish króna

SEK

184,306

183,754

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

193,816

193,236

1 Danish krone

DKK

274,749

273,924

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,200

19,178

1 UAE Dirham

AED

497,572

496,084

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,877,942

5,861,392

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

660,086

658,016

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,155,888

1,152,881

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

232,841

232,120

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,748,056

4,744,706

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,291,951

1,288,229

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,032,773

1,029,676

1 South African rand

ZAR

110,916

110,550

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,857

36,830

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,853

21,788

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

502,015

500,513

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

120,839

120,462

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,976

14,931

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,269,363

1,265,819

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

487,289

485,831

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,859,931

4,845,394

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,428,167

1,423,479

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,479,424

1,475,653

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

55,172

55,007

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

870

868

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,199,428

1,198,086

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

284,501

283,695

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

273,278

272,470

100 Thai baht

THB

5,461,290

5,438,102

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

447,644

446,244

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,369,229

1,365,188

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,577,340

2,569,630

1 euro

EUR

2,053,195

2,047,561

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

403,399

402,703

1 Georgian lari

GEL

704,892

702,185

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

101,331

100,921

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

28,173

28,014

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

605,077

604,990

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,074,249

1,071,016

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,900,926

2,892,430

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

197,776

197,602

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

522,593

526,371

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,081

2,075

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,053,195 rials and $1 costs 1,827,334 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,62-2,65 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,94-2,97 million rials.

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