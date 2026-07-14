TRNC criticizes appointment of EU special representative for Cyprus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has strongly condemned the European Commission's decision to appoint Executive Vice-President Raffaele Fitto as Special Representative for Cyprus.

This was stated in a statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its X page.

The statement said the move was "provocative" and demonstrated the European Union's biased approach to the Cyprus issue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the appointment was made without the consent of the Turkish Cypriot side and without taking into account the will of the Turkish Cypriots. The TRNC called the decision illegal and "absolutely unacceptable."

According to the authorities of Northern Cyprus, such actions by Brussels call into question its impartiality in the settlement of the Cyprus problem.