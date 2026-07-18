World AI Cooperation Organization launched by 29 founding states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. A new international organization dedicated to artificial intelligence will be headquartered in Shanghai following the signing of its founding agreement by 29 countries.

This is reflected in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

"The Agreement specifies that the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization is an independent intergovernmental international organization that follows the purposes of the UN Charter, upholds the vision of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and adheres to the people-centered principle. It aims to promote international cooperation and global governance on artificial intelligence and ensure the healthy, orderly development of artificial intelligence in a beneficial, safe and fair direction for the benefit of all humanity. The Organization is headquartered in Shanghai, China," the ministry noted.

The founding agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who represented the Chinese government.

Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Indonesia, Laos and 24 other countries joined the organization as founding members.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, along with representatives of a number of governments and international organizations, also attended the ceremony.