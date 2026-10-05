Mecca Agreement states agree to deploy military forces in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The countries participating in the Mecca Agreement have decided to immediately proceed with the practical implementation of their commitments to joint defense and the prompt deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

This was stated in a joint statement issued following an emergency meeting of the alliance committee and published by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense.

“The committee decided to immediately proceed with the practical implementation of commitments to joint defense, as well as to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed forces and military capabilities and promptly deploy them in the Kingdom,” the document said.

According to the statement, the relevant measures will be implemented in accordance with the agreements reached and the national legislation of the participating countries. These measures are expected to contribute to enhancing combat readiness, strengthening military integration and bolstering the countries’ collective ability to confront and deter threats.

It should be recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Mecca Defense Agreement. According to the document, which is based on the legitimate right to self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, an armed attack against any of the three signatory states will be considered an attack against all parties.