UAE to host IMF, World Bank annual meetings in 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Abu Dhabi, according to an announcement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

“This is an important milestone: We welcome the UAE as the host of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in 2029. The baton passes from Bangkok to Abu Dhabi. I look forward to working closely with our Emirati partners to bring the world together, prepare for change, and shape a better future,” she wrote on her X account.

According to the World Bank Group, the decision to hold the 2029 meetings in Abu Dhabi was approved by the boards of governors of both institutions in April 2026. The hosting agreement was signed in Bangkok on October 18, 2026, at the conclusion of this year’s Annual Meetings.

The Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group bring together central bank governors, finance and development ministers, private sector representatives, civil society members, academics, and other stakeholders to discuss the state of the global economy and key international issues, including economic growth prospects, financial stability, job creation, and poverty reduction.

The meetings provide an international platform for dialogue on economic policy and cooperation.

The 2026 Annual Meetings are being held in person in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 12 through 18.

The meetings are generally held in Washington, D.C., for two consecutive years, with every third year hosted by a member country. This rotation reflects the global membership of the two institutions, strengthens engagement with local and regional stakeholders, and gives host countries an opportunity to connect with the international economic community.