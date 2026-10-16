Snam receives OGMP 2.0 Gold Standard for sixth consecutive year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Italian energy infrastructure operator Snam has received the Gold Standard recognition under the United Nations Environment Programme’s Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) for the sixth consecutive year, the company announced.

“The recognition confirms Snam’s continued commitment to making methane emissions measurement and reporting increasingly accurate and transparent,” said the company.

The company said the use of advanced monitoring technologies, including sensors installed on drones, had helped verify emissions estimates in the field. These efforts brought the score for Snam-operated assets to 4.8 out of 5.

Snam has voluntarily participated in the OGMP 2.0 initiative since 2020, supporting its objectives of improving emissions data quality and advancing methane mitigation across the energy sector.

The latest recognition forms part of the company’s broader decarbonisation and technological innovation strategy. Snam’s strategic plan aims to improve the efficiency and sustainability of its infrastructure while balancing security of energy supply, competitiveness and decarbonisation.

The company also links an increasing share of its financing to environmental, social and governance (ESG) and climate targets through its sustainable finance strategy.

Snam said reliable emissions data and closer monitoring of infrastructure performance were also important for integrating energy sources and infrastructure. This approach is reflected in Polaris, the company’s observatory for Italy’s energy system, which provides a monthly, integrated overview based on aggregated data.

Snam has identified climate change as a key priority and developed a decarbonisation strategy covering Scope 1, market-based Scope 2 and Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2040 and net-zero emissions across all direct and indirect sources by 2050.

The strategy includes interim targets to establish a clear and measurable pathway for emissions reduction. In 2025, Snam introduced an additional target to cut Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 65% by 2035.

The company said its quantitative emissions-reduction targets were developed using the general methodology of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Its Scope 1 and 2 targets align with a global warming trajectory of 1.5°C in the medium and long term. Scope 3 targets are consistent with a trajectory ranging from 1.5°C to well below 2°C through 2032 and a 1.5°C pathway by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement.