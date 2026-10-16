Türkiye's AI adoption gap by firm size triples to 24 points by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The gap in artificial intelligence adoption between Türkiye's largest and smallest enterprises has roughly tripled to 24 points since 2021.

According to Trend's calculations based on data released by TÜİK on October 2, smaller firms posted the fastest relative growth in AI uptake.

TÜİK reported that the share of enterprises using at least one AI technology rose from 2.7% in 2021 to 14% in 2026 overall. By size, adoption among enterprises with 10-49 employees rose from 2.3% to 12.8%, among those with 50-249 employees from 3.6% to 17%, and among those with 250 or more employees from 9.6% to 37.1%.

According to Trend's calculations, the gap between the largest and smallest size categories widened from 7.3%age points in 2021 to 24.3%age points in 2026 - roughly 3.3 times wider. Yet Trend's calculations also show smaller enterprises grew fastest in relative terms: adoption among 10-49-employee firms increased approximately 5.57-fold over the period, compared with a 4.72-fold increase among mid-sized firms and a 3.86-fold increase among the largest firms, meaning large enterprises' head start has translated into a widening absolute gap even as smaller firms catch up proportionally faster.

TÜİK also reported that 8.3% of enterprises not using AI said they were considering adopting it, with this share rising by firm size - from 7.4% among 10-49-employee firms to 14.9% among those with 250 or more employees.