TechnipFMC to supply flexible flowlines for Petrobras’ pre-salt fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. TechnipFMC has secured a significant subsea contract from Brazil’s Petrobras to supply flexible pipe systems for offshore developments, TechnipFMC said.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will design, engineer and manufacture flexible flowlines for use across multiple pre-salt fields offshore Brazil. The project will draw on the company’s local engineering, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, further supporting Brazil’s offshore energy industry.

“This award highlights the confidence Petrobras continues to place in TechnipFMC’s execution capabilities,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said.

He added that the company’s flexible solutions and ongoing industrialization efforts are aimed at improving efficiency, consistency and predictability while supporting Petrobras’ offshore developments and project schedules.

For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is valued between $75 million and $250 million. The award was included in the company’s third-quarter 2026 inbound orders.

TechnipFMC has a longstanding presence in Brazil and has worked with Petrobras on offshore developments for decades. The company operates engineering and manufacturing facilities in the country, including its flexible pipe manufacturing facility in Açu, Brazil.

Brazil is one of TechnipFMC’s key markets for flexible pipe technology, particularly for deepwater and pre-salt developments. In 2025, the company was awarded two Petrobras flexible pipe contracts, with manufacturing to be carried out exclusively at its Açu facility. The contracts covered flexible gas injection risers as well as flexible risers and flowlines for assets in the Santos and Campos basins.

TechnipFMC has also supplied flexible pipe and subsea equipment for Petrobras’ pre-salt projects. In 2024, the company was awarded two Petrobras subsea contracts covering flexible pipe and subsea production systems for the Atapu 2, Sepia 2 and Roncador projects, with equipment and products to be manufactured and serviced locally in Brazil.

The company continues to develop flexible pipe technologies for offshore applications, building on its manufacturing capabilities and longstanding work with Petrobras.

TechnipFMC is a technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, operating through its Subsea and Surface Technologies segments. Its portfolio includes integrated projects, products and services, as well as proprietary technologies and digital solutions for offshore energy developments.